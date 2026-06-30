Apple tops a new ranking from OnDeck with an estimated brand value of $522.7 billion, making it the world’s most valuable brand, according to a new study by Ondeck.

Combining valuations from Brand Finance and Interbrand, the study finds Apple’s brand is worth nearly $100 billion more than Microsoft ($424.8 billion) and almost $160 billion more than Google ($365 billion), reinforcing its position as the world’s most valuable brand.

Ondeck identified the 50 most valuable brands globally, based on the average of the brand valuations calculated by Brand Finance and Interbrand. American tech brands (Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon) take the top four places, with Apple leading Microsoft ($424.8 billion), Google ($365.0B) and Amazon ($338.1B).

Ondeck — a company that offers business term loans and business credit lines — says these are brands that dominate their markets globally — when you think of high-end devices, you think of Apple, and for online shopping, it’s Amazon for many parts of the world. Each of these companies has leveraged innovation to create its niche, and they also benefit from the cultural dominance of “Brand America.”

“America’s corporate brands remain unmatched, from Apple and Microsoft to Google and YouTube, they continue to set the global standard for innovation, influence, and consumer trust,” says Laurence Newell, Executive Chairman of Brand Finance Americas. “Economic power can command attention, but without stability and trust, sustaining long‑term influence becomes far more challenging.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related