Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple in education, has announced the launch of its new EdTech Marketplace.

It’s designed to “connect education technology vendors and schools through integrated solutions designed to help every student succeed,” according to Suraj Mohandas, vice president of Global Education Strategy at Jamf. Built for edtech providers supporting K-12, higher education and professional learning environments, the marketplace focuses on s integration with Jamf’s core products, including Jamf Pro, Jamf School and RapidIdentity.

Partner solutions will be featured through the Jamf Marketplace and Identity Automation integration pages, making it easier for customers to discover, deploy and manage interoperable tools that work together within modern learning environments, Mohandas says. Rather than a traditional partner model, the marketplace centers on delivering better outcomes through integration, he adds.

Additional details about program structure, benefits and enrollment will be announced in the coming weeks. Organizations interested in learning more are encouraged to register at https://info.identityautomation.com/apply-to-become-an-edtech-partner.

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