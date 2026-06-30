Apple, Google, Xiaomi, and several other leading technology companies recently gathered in Beijing for the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) Qi Off-cycle Meeting, where discussions centered around the upcoming Qi 50W wireless charging standard.

The Qi standard is the premier global open interface standard for wireless power transfer developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. It utilizes electromagnetic induction and magnetic resonance to charge portable devices without cables.

The four-day event, hosted by Xiaomi, focused on refining technical specifications, testing prototype hardware, and ensuring devices from different brands can work seamlessly together, according to an ITHome report.

The meeting marks the first time the WPC has held an Off-cycle Meeting in Beijing and “is a significant milestone in the development of the next-generation Qi standard, which is expected to deliver faster, safer, and more reliable wireless charging,” notes Digital Trends.

The article adds that, according to Xiaomi, the discussions focused on three major areas: finalizing the technical direction of the Qi 50W specification, testing prototype hardware, and verifying interoperability between devices from different manufacturers.

The Wireless Power Consortium is a multinational technology consortium formed on December 17, 2008. It’s an open standards development organization. WPC is a virtual corporation with administrative offices in Washington, DC.

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