Apple has introduced updates to Apple Creator Studio, its collection of creative apps for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

The updates feature new AI capabilities that Apple says “are dynamic enough for every creative discipline, these updates make Apple Creator Studio even more connected, capable, and intelligent. Users can open and customize any image placed in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, or even send a key frame from Final Cut Pro directly to Pixelmator Pro.

Logic Pro users see improvements to Chord ID or explore a new Producer Project from a Grammy Award-winning producer. You can find details here.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Creator Studio updates are available today for existing subscribers as a free update, and for new subscribers, US$12.99 per month or $129 per year. All new subscribers get a one-month free trial of Apple Creator Studio, and with the purchase of a new Mac or qualifying iPad, customers can receive three months of Apple Creator Studio for free.

Education savings are available for college students and educators for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Apple Creator Studio is available to download on the App Store as a universal purchase.

Up to six family members can share all of the apps and content included in Apple Creator Studio with Family Sharing.

One-time-purchase versions of Final Cut Pro ($299.99 U.S.), Logic Pro ($199.99 U.S.), Pixelmator Pro ($49.99 U.S.), Motion ($49.99 U.S.), Compressor ($49.99 U.S.), and MainStage ($29.99 U.S.) are available on the Mac App Store.

Free versions of Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform continue to be available and are included with every new iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

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