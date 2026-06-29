Apple is asking the UK Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring it to pay Optis US$502 million, reports the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

Some background

In February Optis US’s parent company, PanOptis, an intellectual property holding company for Optis Wireless Technology, Optis Cellular Technology, and Unwired Planet, launched a campaign revealing the ways certain tech giants, specifically Apple, Inc., “have undermined and underpaid innovators, both large and small, on whose critical technology their smartphones—and bottom line—rely.”

Here’s what PanOptis — which I consider to be a “patent troll” — claimed: For smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone, the most important development in the last 20 years was the rapid wireless network called LTE (Long-Term Evolution), the first truly global standard that could connect us all. LTE serves as the global standard for mobile functionality, and these types of common standards allow consumers using a smartphone from any manufacturer to share voice and data in a seamless and efficient manner.

Companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, InterDigital, Samsung, LG, and Panasonic, among others, invest tens of billions of dollars annually in cellular-related R&D. As with any such effort, these companies protect their ideas by obtaining patents. However, at every juncture, Apple’s approach to leveraging this intellectual property and innovative common standard reveals a distinct pattern: exploiting innovative technologies that support and enable its products and ecosystem, while putting in place policies which have the effect of devaluing said technologies – all with the aim of maximizing its own profits.

Apple’s strategy not only cripples cellular R&D by disincentivizing its outputs, but also distorts the overall tech landscape and, if left unaddressed, has the potential to significantly stagnate mobile technological progress in the long-term, said PanOptis President and CEO Brian Blasius.

In May 2026 the England and Wales Court of Appeal ruled that Apple must pay a lump sum of $502 million to Optis Cellular Technology for the use of standard-essential 4G patents in iPhones and iPads over a 14-year period spanning from 2013 to 2027. That’s a big increase from the $56.43 million originally awarded by the High Court in 2023. In addition to the revised damages figure, the new judgment also included interest, which could exceed $200 million, bringing Apple’s total liability in the case to more than $700 million.

“This is probably the largest patent damages award in UK history,” notes ipfray. “ It is also, arguably, the most massive turnaround that ever happened in a dispute over SEP royalties.”

The Financial Times says Apple is asking the UK Supreme Court to review the amount and methodology, arguing that the Court of Appeal “erred in law” and that its valuation approach was “arbitrary,:

What is a patent troll?

PanOptis is described as an “an intellectual property management and finance firm.” In other words, a “patent troll.” a patent troll is an individual or an organization that purchases and holds patents for unscrupulous purposes such as stifling competition or launching patent infringement suits. In legal terms, a patent troll is a type of non-practicing entity: someone who holds a patent but is not involved in the design or manufacture of any product.

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