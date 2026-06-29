Apple has hired certain employees from Rabbit 3 Times, the company behind the award-winning app design tool Play, reports MacRumors.

The notification was published on the European Commission’s website this week, following a four-month waiting period. Before its acquisition by Apple, Rabbit 3 Times, Inc. was a New York-based software company.

Their primary software, Play, allowed designers to build interactive prototypes directly on their iPhone or Mac using native Apple frameworks, including SwiftUI and Core Animation. In 2025, Play won an Apple Design Award for innovation.

Here’s how it was described in the awards announcement: “Play is a sophisticated yet accessible tool that lets users build interactive prototypes with SwiftUI frameworks. Its thoughtfully crafted user interface is both powerful and easy to navigate, helping designers create interactive prototypes and collaborate across Mac and iPhone, all synced in real time for seamless creativity.”

After Apple acquired the team behind Play, it was pulled from the App Store.

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