Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 22-26.

° Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman lists 20-plus products he predicts Apple will release this year and next.

° Incoming CEO John Ternus may be planning a “shake-up” of the Apple design team.

° Three years ago, Apple needed about 17 seconds to generate the equivalent of the average U.S. worker’s annual salary. Today, it takes less than 15 seconds, according to a new report.

° Apple and Samsung continue to lead the GenAI-capable smartphone segment.

° Mac sales in China dropped 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, but iPad sales rose 3%.

° A court has dismissed all litigation claims filed by Shanghai Xiao-I against Apple.

° The foldable iPhone purportedly remains on track for a September debut.

° iPhone sales in Africa grew 44% year-over-year as of the first quarter of 2026.

° A class action lawsuit which could entitle millions in the UK to a share of a £3 billion claim against Apple is set to proceed to trial.

° A group of Chinese developers has filed a complaint against Apple over its “unfair” App Store commission rates to China’s market watchdog.

° At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services and Health, Eddy Cue, has been recognized as the 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year.

° A judge has decided that neither EZ Lynk nor tech providers such as Apple have to provide the DOJ with app users’ personally identifiable information.

° Hinge issues on the foldable iPhone have purportedly been resolved.

° The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced the nominations for the annual LMGI Awards. And Apple TV productions picked up four nominations.

° A new report about intelligence eyewear shipments bodes well for the (rumored) “Apple Glasses.”

° A new rumor says that Apple is already working on the second generation “Phone Fold/Ultra.”

° The Kremlin wants to know why Apple removed some apps from the Russian App Store.

° Apple will gain year-over-year (YoY) market share across its smartphone, PC, tablet and smartwatch segments in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research’s Apple 360 Service.

° Macs, iPads, and the Vision Pro see “substantial” price increases.

° The leaker known as “Kostami” says Apple is working on a ring device that he/she dubs the “iRing.” However, I’m skeptical.

° Apple may skip high-end M6 processors and go straight to M7 chips.

° Apple’s “iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra” is predicted to drive up the average sales price of foldable smartphones.

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