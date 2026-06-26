Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° MacPaw’s ClearVPN is available on Apple TV and Android TV. Now users can watch their favorite shows, movies, and live sports securely on their smart TVs, with one account covering up to six devices.

The folks at MacPaw say there’s no complicated setup, so anyone can get connected and start watching in seconds. The update is now available for ClearVPN users worldwide, with a 3-day free trial for newcomers.

° Speechify Voice Typing is now available on iOS and Mac, offering dictation that purportedly works across every app.

It works by installing as a custom keyboard on iOS and as a floating microphone button on Mac. On an iPhone, users switch to the Speechify keyboard in any app, tap the microphone button, and begin speaking. On Mac, Speechify Voice Typing lives in the dock as a persistent microphone button.

° Jeff Hendrickson Software has released True Origins, an US$2.99 macOS utility for Apple Mail users who want a clearer view of where suspicious email may have come from.

It analyzes the raw source of a selected Apple Mail message, follows the message’s delivery path through SMTP headers, and highlights the likely source IP address, host, registered domain, authentication clues, and abuse-reporting contacts.

° Mosyle has announced Mosyle@Home, which gives parents and guardians an official way to manage school devices after hours. It supports school-issued iPads and Macs.

° Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has added native Apple Pay to Tangem, the self-custodial hardware wallet, enabling users to buy crypto in a single tap without leaving the app.

° PersonaShield has announced its new platform designed to help creators, influencers, and public figures take control of how their images and likeness are used in the age of artificial intelligence. It allows creators to: define how their likeness can be used; enforce those rules across platforms; enable licensed, brand-safe fan creation; and generate revenue from authorized use.

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