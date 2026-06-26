Season two of “Camp Snoopy” arrives today with 13 episodes on Apple TV.

In season two, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts are looking forward to carefree time in the majestic landscape of Camp Spring Lake. Along with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, join Snoopy and the birds as they hike, swim and leap their way through another round of fun and adventure in the Great Outdoors, searching for the elusive hedge toad, building towering sandcastles and debating the merits of hot dogs versus hamburgers.

Produced for Apple TV by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier. Executive producers are Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related