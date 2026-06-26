Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From WebProNews: A newly identified vulnerability in macOS could allow determined attackers to neutralize multiple layers of the operating system’s built-in security mechanisms according to findings shared by researchers.

° From AppleInsider: AppleInsider can exclusively confirm that logic board designs for the iPhone 18 Pro, along with A20 Pro data sheets, were among the files stolen from Tata’s India facility.

° From MacRumors: OLED panel mass production has reportedly begun for several upcoming Apple products, including the long-rumored OLED iPad mini and OLED MacBook Pro.

° From Bloomberg Businessweek: Apple veteran Julian Hoenig’s Amble is dreaming up next-generation course cruisers — and aiming far beyond the fairway.

° From Cult of Mac: Here’s how to file Apple bug reports (and why you should do it ASAP).

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the Road to Macstock takes us to Michael D.J. Eisenberg. whose presentation will focus on podcasting, sharing how he plans to help attendees understand what makes a show work, from concept and preparation to recording, production, and audience connection.

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