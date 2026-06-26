Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° RHINOSHIELD has released a new ClearX phone case for the latest generation of iPhones. It purportedly takes a material-first approach to protection, combining the company’s proprietary ShockSpread material with layered absorption zones and reinforced corner structures designed to absorb and disperse impact more efficiently without adding unnecessary bulk.

° Wyze, which makes smart home technology accessible and safe, has launched the US$79.98 Wyze Scale BodyScan. It uses an eight-electrode system with a built-in, extendable handle to deliver body composition analysis for individual areas of the body.

By going beyond standard foot-only tracking, the Scale BodyScan purportedly offers a detailed look at an individual’s muscle and fat distribution with 17 essential composition metrics, including seven key stats shared immediately on the 4.7-inch LED display.

° Alogic‘s new touchscreen displays include the Aspekt Touch 27-inch, Fokus commercial displays and Folio portable touchscreen monitors.

° Belkin has announced Mexico availability of its Lilypad-inspired case, based on the smart frog-shaped tablet character from Disney and Pixar’s new film “Toy Story 5,” voiced in Latin America by Mexican singer and actress Belinda.

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