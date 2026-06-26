Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening. CEO Tim Cook says Apple will donate to relief efforts in the country.

In an X post, he said: “All those affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Venezuela are in our thoughts, and we thank the first responders for helping everyone in harm’s way. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground.”

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez said on state television that 589 people had died and 2,980 had been injured. The death toll is expected to rise as thousands more had been injured.

The quakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, were felt across at least five northern states along the Caribbean coast, where strong earthquakes are relatively rare, reports NPR. The last earthquake of comparable scale to hit Caracas occurred in 1967, when more than 200 people were killed in a magnitude 6.7 quake.

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