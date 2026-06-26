Apple has released a new beta of watchOS 27 only for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The beta can be downloaded through the Watch app on the iPhone with a free developer account. The Apple Watch will need to be on the charger, connected to Wi-Fi, and have a battery level of 50 percent or above for new software to be installed.

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