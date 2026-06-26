Apple Original Films has announced that the movie “Tenzing” will debut in theaters on October 8 before arriving on Apple TV on October 16. It stars Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, William Defoe, and Caitriona Balfe.

Here’s how “Tenzing” is described: Tibetan born Tenzing Norgay, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary, both outsiders on a British Expedition, defied insurmountable odds to achieve what was once thought impossible, reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest. After six previous attempts, Tenzing risked everything for one final venture. He had to navigate treacherous politics and perilous weather as he embarked on the most significant climb of his life. Through it all, he did so with humor, warmth, and generosity towards his fellow climbers, but also deep reverence and respect for the sacred Mother Goddess of his Mountain, Jomolungma.

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