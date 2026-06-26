Apple is losing yet another executive to OpenAI, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

The exec is Paul Meade, who oversees (oversaw?) development on the Vision Pro and Apple’s upcoming smart glasses (the rumored “Apple Glasses”), is departing next week. He’ll join OpenAI’s hardware unit to work on AI devices.

Gurman says that Fletcher Rothkopf, who heads up product design function for the Vision Pro and Apple Glasses, will assume his duties. Gurman says Meade’s decision to bid adieu is due to executive changes at Apple as John Ternus prepares to take over as CEO.

OpenAI hired more than 40 people in the past few months. According to Gurman, this is part of OpenAI’s Sam Altman and former Apple design guru Jony Ive, to develop a family of beautiful hardware devices. Gurman says that among the new hires are former Apple industrial design head Evans Hankey and former hardware engineering executive Tang Tan.

Meta Platforms is also luring away Apple talent. So far the company has lured away six members of the company’s AI team.

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