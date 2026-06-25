The Kremlin wants to know why Apple has removed some apps from the App Store, according to Reuters (a subscription is required to read the article).

The tech giant removed several Russian mobile apps related to the Russian Internet company, VK. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, warned Apple that Russian authorities will be in touch to discuss the apps and their removal.

He also warned that, should explanations not be forthcoming, Russia will consider withdrawing its cooperation with Apple as a whole. Finally, Peskov said Russians who miss the apps would be urged to switch to Android smartphones.

The Kremlin has been encouraging Russians to use MAX, a state-backed messaging platform that was developed by VK and now comes preinstalled on all phones and tablets sold in the country.

However, AppleInsider points out that Apple doesn’tt sell iPhones in Russia, and hasn’t in four years. The country has restricted its use of foreign technology since the start of the Ukraine war.

VK is a Russian online social media and social networking service based in Saint Petersburg. VK is available in multiple languages but it is predominantly used by Russian speakers. VK users can message each other publicly or privately, edit messages,[create groups, public pages, and events; share and tag images, audio, and video; and play browser-based games

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