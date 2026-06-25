Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Security firm XM Cyber found a macOS technique that can let standard user accounts disable some enterprise security tools without administrator credentials.

° From MacRumors: Apple appears to have closed the loophole that let Mac users skip the Siri AI waitlist in the latest macOS 27 Golden Gate beta.

° From 404 Media: A surveillance company plans to add sensors to automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) that would mean the devices, as well as capture the license plate of passing vehicles, would also sweep up unique identifiers of mobile phones, wearables, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices in those cars.

° From 9to5Mac: Community-run Swift package search engine and metadata index Swift Package Index is joining Apple, but says little is changing for developers in the near term.

° From MacVoices Live!: Several tech stories kick off the new episode, including RAID software compatibility warnings, Bending Spoons’ IPO, foreign influence campaigns around data centers, and Fox’s reported Roku purchase.

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