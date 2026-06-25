As noted by MacRumors, Apple has increased Mac and iPad prices “dramatically across the board.” The hikes are due to the rising cost of memory and storage chips.

Here are the changes: MacBook Neo: $699, up from $599

MacBook Air : $1,299, up from $1,099

: $1,299, up from $1,099 MacBook Pro : $1,999 up from $1,699

: $1,999 up from $1,699 Mac mini : $799, up from $699

: $799, up from $699 Mac Studio (M4 Max) : $2,499, up from $1,999

: $2,499, up from $1,999 Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) : $5,299, up from $3,999

: $5,299, up from $3,999 MacBook Neo , $699, up from $599;

, $699, up from $599; iPad Air , $749, up from $599;

, $749, up from $599; iPad Pro , $1.199, up from $999;

, $1.199, up from $999; Vision Pro , $3,699, up from $3,499;

, $3,699, up from $3,499; HomePod mini, $129, up from $99.

However, iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods pricing is unchanged.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple said: We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.

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