The global foldable smartphone average sales price (ASP) is forecast to rise 18% year-over-year (YoY) in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research’s Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast.

Book-type models are increasing the overall ASP, as their mix within shipments will increase to 76%. Component pricing and Apple’s expected entry in the segment will further drive the ASP, according to Counterpoint.

One in three foldables was priced above $1,600 in 2025, but models in this price band are expected to account for 60% of shipments in 2026. Counterpoint says larger screens in smartphones are becoming critical, making it easier to review ongoing tasks and work across several apps as GenAI moves into multitasking and task execution.

The research explains that the two main foldable form factors are moving in different directions. Clamshell foldables have become cheaper as more brands have entered the market and production has scaled up, bringing them closer to premium bar-type smartphone alternatives.

Meanwhile, book-type foldables — which will include the rumored “iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra” — remain positioned at the higher end as brands integrate larger displays, better hinges, bigger batteries, improved cameras, and more productivity-focused features. As book-type models now account for a larger share of total foldable shipments, they’re driving the overall ASP higher.

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