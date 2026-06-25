Today Apple announced some pretty serious price increases on Mac, iPad, Vision Pro, and HomePod mini devices. In a statement to Bloomberg , the giant tech says it’s “working tirelessly to find solutions.”

There’s no word on what such solutions might entail. In the statement Apple said that (d’uh) the price hikes aren’t “welcome news.”

What’s more, Apple has raised the prices of Macs and iPads across its Certified Refurbished online store. Across the affected products in Apple’s refurb inventory, prices went up by around $160 to $180 on average, but it was the Mac increases that were generally more eye-watering than the iPad increases,” notes MacRumors.

What’s more, part II: Apple shares fell about 4.8% in morning trading after the company announced the price increases. Still, Wall Street’s early response stayed largely upbeat as analysts kept their ratings and targets unchanged, according to AppleInsider.

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