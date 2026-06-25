Today Apple announced some pretty serious price increases on Mac, iPad, Vision Pro, and HomePod mini devices. In a statement to MacRumors, Apple explained why.

Here’s the statement: “The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge. The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions.”

What’s more, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal — as noted by 9to5Mac — following a blockbuster earnings report, Micron Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana implied that Apple played a role in the current memory crunch.

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