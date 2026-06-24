Parallels, a provider in virtualization and end-user computing (EUC) solutions, has announced an update to Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server).

It introduces a new Custom Provider Framework that enables organizations to integrate their hypervisor or cloud platform of choice into their Parallels RAS environments. The release also expands Nutanix, Microsoft Azure, and Azure Virtual Desktop support, strengthens hybrid and multi-cloud deployment options, and enhances browser-based experiences for secure application and desktop delivery, according to Elena Koryakina, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Parallels.

The new Custom Provider Framework extends Parallels RAS’s hypervisor-agnostic approach beyond application and desktop delivery into automated provisioning, VM lifecycle management, and infrastructure orchestration. Koryakina says this enables organizations to support hybrid, multi-cloud, edge, and private cloud deployments through a consistent management experience.

The framework provides integration capabilities for a broad range of virtualization and cloud environments, including platforms such as KVM, Xen-based environments, edge deployments, and custom cloud APIs. These capabilities complement existing native integrations and extend Parallels RAS support into emerging and specialized infrastructure environments, says Koryakina.

At the core of the framework is a scripting language-agnostic connector model that acts as a bridge between Parallels RAS and the target infrastructure platform. Organizations and partners can create lightweight integrations using PowerShell, Python, or similar scripting languages that communicate with Parallels RAS through a standardized JSON protocol.

The framework also extends Parallels RAS provisioning capabilities to third-party platforms through template-based provisioning, automated cloning, VM lifecycle management, and extensible orchestration workflows. By reducing reliance on native hypervisor integrations, the Custom Provider Framework allows organizations to evolve their infrastructure strategy without sacrificing automation, scalability, or operational consistency, according to Koryakina.

The framework helps customers integrate Parallels RAS into existing technology stacks with minimal operational overhead, accelerating time-to-value across diverse environments while enabling new deployment opportunities for managed service providers, sovereign cloud environments, regional hypervisors, and edge computing deployments, she adds.

In addition to the Custom Provider Framework, the latest version of Parallels RAS introduces expanded platform integrations, enhanced security controls, and user experience improvements designed that simplify administration and strengthen secure access to applications and desktops. Koryakina says new capabilities in the latest release include:

Support for Nutanix Prism Central using native template integration to improve single-console administration for multi-cluster and hybrid cloud management

Trusted Launch support for Microsoft Azure and Azure Virtual Desktop providers, including Secure Boot and virtual TPM capabilities for enhanced workload protection

Azure Availability Zone support for improved workload placement and deployment flexibility

Local file access and simultaneous multi-file transfer support for the RAS Web Client to improve browser-based productivity and Chromebook experiences

Extended Parallels Client capabilities across multiple platforms, including cross-platform Web + Credentials authentication (macOS, Linux, Android, iOS), expanded clipboard redirection with image support for macOS, and extended USB filtering support for Linux and IGEL OS clients, alongside single sign-on capabilities for IGEL OS 12.

Enhanced Gateway access control, restricting specific logon methods, API usage control, and client auto-logout capabilities for stronger security in shared and kiosk-style environments

The latest release of Parallels RAS version 21.2 is available immediately. Customers can upgrade from previous versions or explore Parallels RAS through a free trial at www.parallels.com/ras/remote-application-server/.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related