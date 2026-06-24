Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: The latest beta of Apple’s Reality Composer Pro 3, the content creation tool used to build spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro, appears to contain traces of “The Machinery,” an ambitious game development project that abruptly shut down in 2022 without explanation.

° From 9to5Mac: A second disguised Russian banking app tops the App Store this month.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has posted a video about how the how Apple Watch has become a crucial piece of equipment for professional surfers in competition.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s new AI dictation in iOS 27 delivers better accuracy, punctuation, and capitalization, but remains disabled by default initially.

° From AppleInsider: Password manager LastPass says a supply chain attack involving third-party vendor Klue exposed customer contact and support information, though customer vaults and stored credentials were not affected.

° From Macworld: Current HomePods and Apple TV models can’t run Siri AI, but tvOS 27 suggests their successors will.

° From Cult of Mac: visionOS 27 gives M5 Vision Pro two features the original headset will never get.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Alex Mavlios of Epidemic Sound explains how the company licenses music by acquiring full rights from artists, then offering secure usage across podcasts, video, social media, broadcast, and film.

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