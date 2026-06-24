Apple has updated its Invites app. The new version is now available on the App Store.

Here are Apple’s release notes: Cohosting is now available, letting you easily plan and manage your party with others.

New event backgrounds help set the mood for your next coffee catch-up, boba run, ice cream social, and more.

Hosts can now choose to make invited guests visible to all attendees.

This update contains bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple Invites requires iOS 18 or later. Some features are not available in all regions or in all languages.You can find more details here.

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