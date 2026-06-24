The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced the nominations for the annual LMGI Awards. And Apple TV productions picked up four nominations.

“F1” is nominated in the “Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film” category.

“Pluribus” and “Slow Horses” are both nominated for “Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary TV Series.”

“Chief of War” is nominated in the “Outstanding Locations in a TV Anthology, Movie, or Limited Series.”

The winners will be announced on Saturday, August 22. The LMGI Awards spotlight and honor the outstanding creative visual contributions of location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions from around the globe. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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