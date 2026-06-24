Apple has been granted a patent for “Systems And Methods For Semantic Communication For Cyber Security.”

About the patent

In it Apple notes that wireless communication networks provide integrated communication platforms and telecommunication services to wireless user devices. Example telecommunication services are telephony, data (e.g., voice, audio, and/or video data), messaging, and/or other services.

The wireless communication networks have wireless access nodes that exchange wireless signals with the wireless user devices using wireless network protocols, such as protocols described in various telecommunication standards promulgated by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

Example wireless communication networks include time division multiple access (TDMA) networks, frequency-division multiple access (FDMA) networks, orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) networks, Long Term Evolution (LTE), and Fifth Generation New Radio (5G NR). The wireless communication networks facilitate mobile broadband service using technologies such as OFDM, multiple input multiple output (MIMO), advanced channel coding, massive MIMO, beamforming, and/or other features.

Traditional wireless communications focus on improving the accuracy of symbol transmissions. For example, a transmitter (TX) device, such as a TX user equipment (UE), encodes information into a stream of symbols according to a predefined protocol and transmits the encoded symbols via one or more wireless channels. Correspondingly, a receiver (RX) device, such as an RX UE, receives the stream of symbols and decodes the symbols to recover the transmitted information.

However, because the transmission is typically susceptive to noise and interference, the information symbols are often transmitted with redundant symbols for error checking and/or correction.

Apple wants to improve this with devices and systems that perform semantic decoding that can analyze a semantic trend of a given data stream and find/fix an issue represents a potential security risk that has compromised one of the semantic models.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Disclosed are methods, systems, and computer-readable medium to perform operations including: receiving coded data comprising a plurality of data elements, each data element comprising a coded message; determining, for a coded message and based on a semantic model, a semantic distortion value, the semantic model comprising one or more classifiers configured to identify a desired meaning of a given coded message based on a context of the given coded message; determining a difference between the semantic distortion value and a baseline semantic distortion value; and generating, when the difference exceeds a threshold value, a security message indicating a potential security issue.”

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