A class action lawsuit which could entitle millions in the UK to a share of a £3 billion claim against Apple is set to proceed to trial, reports the BBC News.

The consumer group Which? has accused the tech giant of “trapping” users into its cloud service. It says 40 million iCloud customers could be entitled to roughly £77 each if successful.

Consumers who used iCloud between November 2018 and June 2026 and were living in the UK on 8 June will be included in the claim unless they opt out.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in 2024, Which? claims that since 2015, millions of UK owners of Apple devices may have overpaid for their iCloud storage. The lawsuit basically argues that the tech giant forces iOS and iPadOS device users to buy iCloud storage as it doesn’t allow other cloud services to integrate deeply with the system for data backup.

From the lawsuit: Which? alleges Apple abused its dominant position by not giving iPhone and iPad users a choice of cloud storage provider. Instead, it steered them to its own iCloud service, and this led to Apple charging customers excessive iCloud subscription fees.

Everything we do is about championing consumers, here to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone. We believe that Apple breached competition law and it has cost UK consumers millions of pounds, so we are taking legal action against Apple to recover the overpayments made on iCloud services obtained on or after 1 October 2015. We want to make sure that Apple, and other big corporations stop behaving in this way.

Apple wanted to exclude non-paying ‌iCloud‌ users from the lawsuit, but a UK tribunal denied Apple’s request in a 2 to 1 majority.

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