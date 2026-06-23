Three more join the cast of Apple TV’s ‘Millie Brady (“Surface,” “The Last Kingdom”) and Pilou Asbaek (“Foundation)” have joined the Apple TV series from Legendary’s Monsterverse as series regulars in the spinoff of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” reports Deadline.

They join the previously announced lead, Wyatt Russell, who returns as Young Lee Shaw, a character that originated in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” Details regarding who Brady and Asbaek will play are under wraps.

The spinoff series will follow the story of Shaw, an American operative who in 1984 went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.”

The Monsterverse is an American multimedia franchise and shared universe featuring Godzilla and King Kong, as well as characters by Toho Co., Ltd and original characters. The franchise consists of five films and Apple TV’s two television series produced by Legendary, with Warner Bros.

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