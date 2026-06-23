Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: There is growing speculation that Apple may hike the prices of its iPhone 17 lineup as soon as this month, following CEO Tim Cook’s recent comments about “unavoidable” price increases.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Wallet’s Digital ID feature could potentially have a major new use case soon.

° From Macworld: macOS 27 Golden Gate makes naming files easier than ever. Apple apps in Golden Gate can suggest names for new files.

° From Cult of Mac: There are 10 products Apple should bring back and modernize.

° From Variety: Apple’s Eddie Cue talks about an “F1” sequel, why Apple has never licensed library content, and how Steve Jobs inspired him.

° From the South China Morning Post: Apple supplier Lingyi is seeking a US$1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO to fund an AI and robotics push.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Allison Sheridan previews her On the Road to Macstock session that features a hands-on spreadsheet workshop comparing Excel, Numbers, and Google Sheets.

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