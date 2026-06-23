A judge has decided that neither EZ Lynk nor tech providers such as Apple have to provide the DOJ with app users’ personally identifiable information.

In May it was reported by Forbes that the US Department of Justice is demanding that tech providers Apple, Amazon, and Google provide identities, addresses and purchase histories of at least 100,000 people who used the EZ Lynk app.

EZ Lynk is a technology company offering a cloud-based system allowing users to tune their vehicles, particularly diesel trucks, to remove emission controls (often referred to as “delete” tuning).

The DOJ sued EZ Lynk in 2021, accusing them of providing “defeat devices” (the “Auto Agent” hardware and app) that enable users to remove vehicle emissions controls. In May the DOJ has issued subpoenas demanding Apple, Amazon, and Google turn over names, addresses, and purchase histories of over 100,000 users of the EZ Lynk app.

According to Forbes, the judge also noted that EZ Lynk and government prosecutors will meet over the coming two weeks to decide whether it might be possible to subpoena data on certain users, such as those more active on the app.

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