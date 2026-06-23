Yesterday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services and Health, Eddy Cue, was recognized as the 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year.

It was presented in recognition of the vital role that entertainment plays in the marketing and communications landscape. The award acknowledges the creativity that inspires others to produce truly compelling, meaningful and entertaining content.

During the ceremony, Cue took the stage to accept the award from Cannes Lions CEO Simon Cook, and shared: “We’ve never strived to be the most. We strive to be the best. When we started Apple TV nearly seven years ago, we said, let’s build the place that allows the best storytellers in the world to do their best work.”

Additionally, Cue stated, “Stories can make you laugh, cry, think and many other emotions. They connect us. Across language, across culture, across everything. That’s what we’re all about at Apple, so stay tuned for more. We’re just getting started.”

Earlier in the day, Cue and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer participated in a keynote seminar, where the two discussed Apple’s ongoing partnership with Bruckheimer on titles including the record-setting and Academy Award-winning “F1,” as well as an upcoming UAP feature that reunites Bruckheimer with director Joseph Kosinski.

Since his tenure at Apple, Cue has been instrumental in building Apple’s entertainment ecosystem, overseeing Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, Apple Pay, Apple News, Apple Fitness+, Apple Card, Apple Maps and iCloud, as well as Apple’s productivity and creativity apps.

In a statement Apple says that, under Cue’s leadership, Apple TV, which launched just over six years ago as a wholly original streaming platform, has become one of the industry’s most award-winning and culture-defining services. For five consecutive years, it has held the top position for the highest critically rated slate of original programming among all streaming services.

What’s more, Apple was recently named by TIME as one of the world’s most influential entertainment companies, recognizing its impact on storytelling, culture and innovation across the global entertainment landscape.

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