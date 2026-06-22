Mac sales in China dropped 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, but iPad sales rose 3%, according to new data from the Omdia research group.

Apple sold 800,000 Macs in the quarter for 95 of the country’s PC market. Ahead of it (way ahead of it) are Lenovo with 31% market share and Huawei with 16% market share.

Apple sold 2.2 million iPads in China in the first quarter of 2026 for 26% of the country’s tablet market. Ahead of it is Huawei with 31% market share.

Mainland China’s PC and tablet markets declined by 2% and 5% year-over-year (YoY), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, according to Omdia.. Total PC shipments fell to 8.9 million units, while tablet volumes dipped to 8.3 million units. The research group’s latest forecast expects PC shipments in mainland China to decline 14% to 36 million units in 2026, while tablet shipments are anticipated to fall 11% to 32 million units.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related