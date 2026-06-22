Africa’s smartphone shipments declined 12% year-over-year I the first quarter of Q1 2026, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor Service. However, it’s good news for Apple.

Counterpoint says iPhone sales grew 44% annually as of quarter one of 2026. Despite this, Apple still doesn’t rank in the top 10 smartphone manufacturers in the region.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Research Analyst Ahmad Shehab said, “Despite rising fuel prices, the conflict in the Middle East had a more limited impact on Africa in quarter one, with no major economic issues arising like salary cuts or employee layoffs. However, the price increases driven by rising memory costs were enough to dampen market performance and reshuffle the rankings among the top five brands.”

Shehab added: “While the price increases may appear manageable in some markets, Africa remains one of the most price-sensitive smartphone markets globally. With average monthly incomes as low as $177 and $193 in countries such as Malawi and Rwanda, respectively (according to the ILO), even modest price increases can become significant barriers to purchase, particularly with a layer of taxes and levies added on top.”

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