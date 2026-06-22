Gracia, a company that builds end-to-end infrastructure for 4D Gaussian Splatting (4DGS) volumetric video, has launched its free app for Apple Vision Pro.

Andrey Volodin, Chief Technical Officer and co-Founder at Gracia, says it’s the first application which brings streamable, fully volumetric moving captures to visionOS in mixed reality. The first public hands-on appearance will take place at AWE USA 2026, where the company will present Apple Vision Pro demos for attendees.

The global volumetric video market is projected to hit $10.29 billion by 2030 at a 26% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to the Arizton research group. The rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets requires advanced 3D assets and immersive experiences.

Beyond spatial video

Apple reports more than 3,000 apps have been built for visionOS, yet owners continue to say there’s a shortage of fully immersive content, Volodin says. Unlike stereoscopic 3D video or the limited-perspective spatial scenes introduced in visionOS 26, Gracia’s content is fully volumetric.

Users can physically walk around performances and scenes placed in their room through passthrough mixed reality. The fourth dimension in 4DGS is time, as these are not static 3D scans but moving, living captures, according to Volodin.

Streaming-first architecture

Scenes are available both for streaming and download. For the best streaming experience, Gracia recommends a minimum connection speed of 80 Mbps. Volodin says the company achieved streamable 4DGS by developing a codec-style compression approach that transmits keyframes and motion deltas rather than the full scene for every frame. The technique reduced bandwidth requirements by over an order of magnitude compared to the company’s earlier technology, he adds.

25+ scenes at launch

The app launches with more than 25 scenes captured in partnership with volumetric studios worldwide. Highlights include:

A 4-minute musical performance by Amy May singing “Open” with spatial audio — bringing a live concert-like experience into the viewer’s room.

Educational demos, such as a medical joint examination tutorial and a bicycle wheel repair walkthrough, where users can pause playback to study details up close.

A range of scenes showcasing the breadth of 4DGS applications from entertainment to training.

Cross-platform ecosystem

The Apple Vision Pro app joins Gracia’s existing presence on Meta Quest 3, Pico 4, and PC VR. Over 50 million next-generation VR and XR headsets have shipped globally, with analysts projecting close to 100 million devices by mid-decade.

Gracia also offers browser-based streaming via WebXR and WebGPU at gracia.ai/store, along with plugins for Unity and Unreal Engine that allow developers to integrate volumetric captures into virtual environments and games.

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