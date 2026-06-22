Shanghai Xiao-I Corp., a developer of AI solutions that’s involved in patent-related litigation with Apple, has given an update on the case.

On June 10, the Shanghai High People’s Court issued first-instance judgments on two parallel cases:

The court dismissed all litigation claims filed by Shanghai Xiao-I, in which the company alleged that Apple’s Siri technology infringed Shanghai Xiao-I’s invention patent titled “A Chat Robot System.”

The court ruled that the specified iPhone models equipped with Siri don’t fall within the protection scope of the subject patent. The court also rejected Apple’s claim for RMB 2 million in compensation for reasonable litigation expenses, including attorney fees, translation fees and notarization fees.

As previously disclosed on March 31, 2026, the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China issued a final and binding second-instance ruling upholding the validity of the subject patent and rejecting Apple’s application to have the subject patent declared invalid, claims Xiao-I.

On September 24, 2024, the Shanghai High People’s Court held a hearing on the case. Both Xiao-I’s and Apple’s legal teams were in attendance for the hearing. The trial phase of the lawsuit was concluded on July 31, 2024.

In August 2020, Shanghai Xiao-i was awarded a Chinese patent for a voice assistant similar to Siri. This led the company to revive lawsuit against Apple.

The company has asked for 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.43 billion) in damages. The company also wants Apple to cease “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” all products that it says infringe on the patent.

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