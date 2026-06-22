Apple will remove the AirPort Utility app from the App Store soon, according to the release notes for iOS 27 beta 2 — as noted by MacRumors.

“AirPort Utility will no longer be available for new downloads from the App Store,” the release notes say. “If you previously downloaded the app, you can still re-download it. When using AirPort Utility on iOS 27 and later, functionality is not guaranteed.”

Apple also plans to remove AirPort Utility from new installations of macOS, but users who already have it installed will continue to be able to use it after updating to new versions of macOS, notes MacRumors. As with ‌iOS 27‌, Apple says it isn’t guaranteed to work in macOS Golden Gate.

In 2016, Apple discontinued the AirPort Express, the AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule line of wireless router/backup hardware. As I’ve said before, I think this was a mistake and that Apple should revive its AirPort lineup.

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