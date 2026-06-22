Apple manufacturing partner Tata Electronics has confirmed it’s been hit by a “cybersecurity incident,” reports Reuters (a subscription is required to read the article).

The attack was by a group known as World Leaks. Tata Electronics says that a “few weeks ago” it identified a cybersecurity incident on some of its systems. Response protocols were purportedly deployed immediately. The incident “has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected,” Tata Electronics told Reuters in a statement.

The article says that the World Leaks website says the Tata Electronics data comprises more than 200,000 files totalling over 630 gigabytes. A database on its website shows several purported Apple files and folders, some titled “com.apple.factorydata”, and documents referring to “material specification.”

Among the files was a 52-page document bearing Apple’s proprietary markings purportedly detailing quality inspection standards for iPhone circuit board components, according to Reuters. There were also 33 files and folders for search term “Hosur” – the location of Tata’s main iPhone assembly plant in Tamil Nadu state.

World Leaks is an affiliate-based cyber extortion group that operates under an Extortion-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, specializing in stealing large volumes of sensitive corporate data rather than deploying traditional file-encrypting ransomware. Emerging as a rebrand of the Hunters International ransomware gang, the operation pressures victims by threatening to publish stolen intellectual property, trade secrets, and personal information.

This is just the latest trouble for Tata Electronic. On June 16 Indian regulators backed off after threatening to close an iPhone factory by the Apple supplier Tata for allegedly contaminating farm water,

The southern Tamil Nadu state’s pollution body had warned Tata of a forced shutdown unless it explains why the body’s inspections between December 2025 and May 2026 found that wastewater discharge was affecting open wells in adjacent agricultural lands.

However, Tata reps told Reuters that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had confirmed that the company “has satisfactorily addressed all queries mentioned” in the warning notice and “dropped any further course of action on this issue”.

The Tata Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 1868, it is India’s largest conglomerate. Tata Group comprises numerous affiliate companies, with Tata Sons as the holding company and promoter.

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