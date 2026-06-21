In his new “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the Apple retail store in Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is moving to a larger space in the same mall.

He says the move will start next month. Currently, the store is one of the smaller Apple retail stores.

The mall’s four anchor stores are Macy’s, JCPenney, Von Maur, and Harvest Market. Surrounded by offices, apartments, and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94.

Power On is exclusively for Bloomberg.com subscribers. Get the full Power On newsletter every week — plus unlimited access to every featured article and a Q&A with Gurman— when you subscribe to the Tech Newsletter Bundle.

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