Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 15-19.

° Some features of Siri AI could eventually move to a paid tier.

° Apple will allow third-party AI chatbots to integrate with a Siri AI in iOS 27.

° The 1st Court for Children and Youth of Brazil’s Federal District has ordered Apple and other tech companies to pay R$ 298 million (approximately US$58.7 million) in collective moral damages over “loot boxes.”

° The Italian Competition Authority is investigating Apple over its compliance (or lack thereof) with the Digital Markets Act.

° Global smartphone sales in week 20 of 2026 declined by 8% year-over-year, but iPhone sales rose 10% annually, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° Apple will purportedly transition from 2-nanometer chips to 1.4-nanometer chips with the high-end 2028 iPhones.

° Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone may come in two sizes.

° A second generation foldable iPhone could arrive next year.

° Camera-equipped AirPods should arrive in late 2027.

° Apple is positioning itself to weather memory price increases with weeks of inventory climbing higher than even the tariff-driven inventory buildup in 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° Apple and Google are facing a Democratic probe accusing them of acquiescing to the Trump administration’s demands that they remove apps used to track and document Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

° We may see a second generation iPhone Air in spring of 2027.

° Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott has joined the list of elected officials calling on Apple to change how it is handling the closure of its Towson Town Center store.

° Apple Watch shipments grew 21% annually as of the first quarter of 2026.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company could leverage its cash reserves to help secure additional memory supply.

° Apple has announced changes impacting iOS apps in Brazil that reflect a recent agreement with Brazil’s competition regulator, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE).

° Apple TV productions have collected 13 nominations at the 10th annual Black Reel TV Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related