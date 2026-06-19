Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° Pixi Platforms, a social expression company, launched Pixi Garden, a messaging-native app that lets users send a “pixi”, an intelligent interactive AR character, directly via iMessage. These characters are not emojis, GIFs, or filters. Each pixi is an intelligent character created by users, sent to friends, designed to work with the phones already in everyone’s pockets.

° June is Men’s Mental Health Month and Brain-Body Therapy is an app that slips guided mental health work right into the workout. Each day it guides man through one session in three parts.

° Neighborly has rolled out a redesigned Neighborly app, giving homeowners and renters in the U.S. a streamlined way to manage home maintenance, repairs, and improvement projects in one place. It’s available for free through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

° Kachilu has launched its macOS desktop app, an AI marketing automation agent that helps teams plan and execute campaign workflows in a real browser. It’s built for marketing, sales, and recruiting teams. For more information or to download the macOS app, visit https://www.kachilu.com.

° BlackFog, which specializes in anti data exfiltration (ADX), has announced the general availability of ADX Vision for macOS, extending its shadow AI detection, governance, and prevention platform to Apple endpoints. With this release, enterprises can now apply a single AI data-loss policy across Windows and macOS devices to stop sensitive data from leaving the organization through unsanctioned LLMs.

° Yellow Leaf Consulting, a healthcare consulting firm, has debuted myHospice Companion on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This app is designed specifically for people and their families serving as a “comprehensive, concise, and easy to understand guide that brings together information that previously was either fragmented or not easily accessible for people during one of life’s most overwhelming transitions.” To learn more, go to www.myhospicecompanion.org.

° As noted by 9to5Mac, Adobe is rolling out a broad set of Creative Cloud updates, introducing new AI-powered tools and workflow improvements across Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Illustrator.

° As noted by AppleInsider, “Pokemon Champions” has arrived on the iPhone and iPad, giving players access to a dedicated competitive battle platform and the same matchmaking ecosystem available on Nintendo’s consoles.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related