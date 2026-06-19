Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple and Intel are working together to build chips in America, says President Trump.

° From The MacObserver: Widow’s Bay creator Katie Dippold teases season 2 plans, deeper island lore, major character developments, and fallout from the finale.

° From Cult of Mac: iPhone 18 Pro’s smaller Dynamic Island might let Siri AI assume its true shape.

° From Deadline: “Pluribus” creator Vince Gilligan offers a season two update.

° From AppleInsider: It took a little while for John Sculley to actually leave Apple, but his reign as CEO ended on June 18, 1993, bring to a close his story of financial hits and disasters, plus driving Steve Jobs out of the company.

° From MacRumors: The upcoming iOS 27 update that Apple unveiled last week includes some new features and enhancements for Apple’s Find My app on the iPhone.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Mike Schmitz previews his Road to Macstock session on starting a YouTube channel in 90 minutes, emphasizing creativity, repetition, audience connection, and practical tools over perfection.

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