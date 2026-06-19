Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° ROKFORM is celebrating the Fourth of July with the return of its patriotic Stars & Stripes design, now available on the best-selling Rugged Case for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Limited Edition Stars & Stripes Rugged Case will be available in limited quantities exclusively at rokform.com.

° WaterField Designs has introduced the US$309 Gramercy Leather Sling. Compact at 8.5 x 6 x 2.5 inches, the Gramercy carries an iPhone, wallet, keys, glasses, and cards in a structured full-grain leather silhouette suited to city errands, travel, and dressed-up occasions alike.

° Epson has announced the high-speed WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 Color MFP designed for offices, print shops and print services. According to the folks at Epson, it combines “ultra-quick output, advanced color control1 and workflow tools1 to deliver dependable, professional results.”

° Schlage, which specializes in home security and access solutions, says the Schlage Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt will be available for purchase beginning June 29 for $399.

° Nimble this week debuted the SharePower, a USB-C power bank that can be used as a single charger or split into two chargers so it can be shared with a friend. It’s is available in white, blue, and pink. It can be purchased from the SharePower website or from Apple.com for $80.

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