The upcoming Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix will be available free to viewers in the United States on Apple TV, reports Autoweek.

Apple TV, which took over the broadcasting rights for Formula 1 in the US from 2026, will make next weekend’s entire grand prix weekend live, with no subscription required.

That includes Friday’s practice sessions (07:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET), Saturday’s final practice session and qualifying (6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.) and Sunday’s grand prix (9 a.m.)

The schedule begins with Practice 1 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern on June 26, followed by Practice 2 at 11 a.m. Practice 3 starts at 6:30 a.m. on June 27, with qualifying at 10 a.m. The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern on June 28.

Apple holds a five-year deal to broadcast Formula 1 in the US after replacing ESPN.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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