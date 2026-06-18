Apple TV has announced that its new eight-episode comedy, “Brothers,” will make its global debut on Wednesday, September 23 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 4, 2026.

Starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson, and produced by Paramount Television Studios, “Brothers” is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody Award winner Lee Eisenberg.

Here’s how the comedy is described: “Brothers” follows McConaughey and Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch.

But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame and the messy line between myth and reality.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.

“Brothers” is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel, Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O’Donnell directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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