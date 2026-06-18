Apple TV productions have collected 13 nominations at the 10th annual Black Reel TV Awards that honor the outstanding achievements of Black creatives, performers, and storytellers across the television landscape.

“Imperfect Women” is nominated for “Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series.” The show’s Kerry Washington is nominated for “Outstanding Lead Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series,” while Leslie Odman, Jr., is nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series.”

Kay Oyegun is nominated for “Outstanding Writing in a TV Movie or Limited Series” for the “Monster” episode of “Imperfect Women.”

Maya Rudolph of “Loot” is nominated for “Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series.”

Jessica Williams of “Shrinking” is nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series.”

Nicole Beharie of “The Morning Show” and Karen Pittman of “The Morning Show” are both nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series.”

Millicent Shelton is nominated for “Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series” for the “Amari” episode of “The Morning Show.”

Damon Wayans Jr., of “Shrinking” is nominated for “Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy Series.”

Randall Keenan Winston is nominated for “Outstanding Direction in a Comedy Series” for the “And That’s Our Time” episode of “Shrinking.”

Ashley Nicole Black is nominated for “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series” for the “The Field” episode of “Shrinking.”

You can find the complete list of winners here. Winners will be announced on August 17.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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