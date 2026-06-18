In an X post, Apple has shared the top 20 most streamed artists of all-time on Apple Music.

They are Drake, Taylor Swift, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, The Weekend, Morgan Waller, Kanye West, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durik, Gunna, Rod Wave, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Eminem.

Apple Music was launched by Apple in June 2015. The service is available in 167 countries and currently has over 150 million songs.Apple Music runs the free internet radio stations Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, Apple Music Country, Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill which are broadcast live 24 hours a day.

In the United States, Apple Music starts at $10.99/month for a standard Individual subscription. New subscribers get a free one-month trial.

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