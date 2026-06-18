Apple Original Films has announced it’s landed “Little Santa,” a new animated feature based on the beloved children’s book from award-winning author and illustrator Jon Agee.

The project will reunite Apple Original Films with Academy Award and Annie Award-winning director Peter Baynton, who recently landed the Academy Award for Apple’s animated short “The Boy the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Julia Pistor (“Nacho Libre,” “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” “The Magician’s Elephant”) will serve as producer.

How did Santa become Santa? The answer is in the musical comedy adventure, “Little Santa.” Featuring original songs that will hail from Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning songwriter, comedian, actor and writer Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords), and a script from Martin Hynes, who co-wrote the Academy Award-winning “Toy Story 4,” the story will follow young Santa Claus on an Oz-like trek through the North Pole, meeting and inspiring the offbeat friends who will create Christmas and remind the world to believe.

“Little Santa” will be animated by WildBrain, including pre-production by WildBrain’s House of Cool. The film will be directed by Baynton and produced by Pistor. Hynes will also serve as executive producer alongside McKenzie.

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