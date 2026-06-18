Apple has announced changes impacting iOS apps in Brazil that reflect a recent agreement with Brazil’s competition regulator, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE).

These updates are designed to create new options for developers to distribute apps on alternative app marketplaces and to process app payments for digital goods and services outside of Apple In-App Purchase. Across these changes, Apple says it’s worked to reduce the new privacy and security risks they create to provide users in Brazil the best and safest experience possible.

The tech giant adds that new options for alternative app marketplaces and app payments open new avenues for malware, fraud, scams, and privacy and security risks. Apple says it’sworked with the Brazilian regulator to introduce protections from these new threats — including safeguards for younger users.

From Apple’s announcement: These protections include Notarization for iOS apps, an authorization process for app marketplaces, and requirements that help protect children from inappropriate content and scams.

While these safeguards do not eliminate the new risks, they are essential to Apple’s work to ensure iOS remains the best, most secure mobile platform available in Brazil. Apple will continue to engage with regulators on strengthening protections for iOS users.

Developers can learn about the new capabilities on the Apple Developer Support page and can integrate them into their apps beginning today as part of iOS 26.5.

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