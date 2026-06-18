Addigy, an Apple device management platform built for managed service providers and IT teams, has launched Addigy Identity.

It’s included at no additional cost in every Addigy plan. The capabilities include a redesigned login experience, IdP-driven end-user management, identity-based device assignment, and an opt-in capability that eliminates the second sign-in on FileVault-encrypted Macs.

The new Addigy Identity turns the login window into an active policy trigger. A redesigned login experience replaces the legacy Mac sign-in flow with a Mac-native experience that works with Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Google Workspace.

End-User Management syncs users from any SCIM-compatible identity provider. Okta and Microsoft Entra ID are supported natively, and Google Workspace is supported via standard SCIM configuration.

Each Identity sign-in then maps the device to the matching directory user, feeding those attributes into Addigy’s policy engine so admins can target Flex Policies by department, role, or group. A new opt-in capability removes the second authentication step that has historically followed every reboot on FileVault-encrypted Macs, collapsing what was two sign-ins into one.

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