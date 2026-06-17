Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has teamed up with accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, power banks, cables, and more in bright color options like blue, pink, and teal.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has started replacing macOS names with version numbers in several ways.

° From Macworld: Apple took Gemini out of Google, but can it take Google out of Gemini? Apple can take Gemini out of Google, but can it take Google out of Gemini?

° From The Verge: Apple’s weird anti-nausea dots cured my car sickness.

° From Apple Support: Apple details the “Terminal Anti-Scam Warning” in macOS.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Music’s new “Widow’s Bay” playlist lasts so long that it can outlive the entire first season several times over.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Dmytro Melnyk, Chief Product Officer for MacPaw, discusses his role and the importance of the company’s careful approach to adding AI across products, from both the developer and customer viewpoints.

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